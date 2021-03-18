Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 PRo, and PC via Steam.

Team Ninja did not that the resolution and frames per second might drop temporarily depending on the action on the screen.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, which will launch worldwide on June 10.

Here is an overview of the collection:

The collection, slated to launch on June 10, 2021, will package the classic game Ninja Gaiden Sigma alongside beloved titles NNinja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge—with most of the previously released game modes and downloadable content costumes in one thrilling collection.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings the renowned action games to PC and consoles, allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the tale of “super ninja” Ryu Hayabusa as he battles deadly fiends causing chaos around the world. Ninja Gaiden Sigma , originally released in 2007, set the standard of high-speed action for the series – introducing dual-wielding weapons, and a Mission Mode alongside its gripping Story Mode. Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 , originally released in 2009, continued Hayabusa’s journey alongside characters Ayane, Rachel, and Momiji, with four difficulty levels testing player’s battle techniques with every heart-stopping fight. The latest entry, em>Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, originally released in 2012, upped the challenge with powerful new enemies and fiercely violent depictions, as well as bringing Kasumi into the action, making it the series’ most alluring white-knuckle experience to date.

The nostalgic yet timeless action of the three games offers a highly responsive and challenging experience – with battles that require defensive and offensive moves similar to fighting games. Players can enjoy playing as the fan-favorite ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, alongside the additional characters such as Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi as they appeared in the original version of the games. Master your favorite characters in intense action-packed battles like only the em>Ninja Gaiden series can deliver.

