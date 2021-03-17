Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods, Part Two DLC Launches March 18 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software announced The Ancient Gods, Part Two DLC for Doom Eternal will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on March 18.

View the official trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. Now rally the scattered Sentinel armies, lay siege to the last bastion of Hell, break through the fortress walls, and face the Dark Lord himself. The soul of the universe hangs in the balance.

New Worlds

Face Hell’s armies in never-before-seen locations. From the ruins of ancient Sentinel settlements and the cosmic wonders of the World Spear, to a devastated and overgrown city on Earth hiding a mysterious gateway, to the last bastion of the Dark Lord protected by towering walls and powered by advanced technology.

New Challenges

Prepare to fight deadly new variations of demons, including the powerful new Armored Baron, the stalwart Stone Imp, the venomous Cursed Prowler, and the new Screecher zombie who empowers nearby demons when killed.

Doom Eternal is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia. It will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

