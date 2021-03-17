Super Bomberman R Sells Over 2 Million Units - Sales

/ 396 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Konami announced Super Bomberman R has sold over two million units worldwide across all platforms. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in June 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Play alone or with a friend in a Story Mode jam-packed with different levels. Re-experience classic Battle Mode, or discover the brand new Grand Prix Mode in which team play is just as important as individual skills!

New characters are joining the fight. Play locally or online with friends and players from around the world!

Super Bomberman R is the biggest Bomberman game ever!

Game Modes:

Story Mode – A campaign playable alone or with a friend in local co-op. Join the eight Bomberman heroes and help them to defeat the Evil Emperor Buggler!

– A campaign playable alone or with a friend in local co-op. Join the eight Bomberman heroes and help them to defeat the Evil Emperor Buggler! Battle Mode – The classic and fun Battle Mode is back. Play with up to 8 players locally or 8 players online!

– The classic and fun Battle Mode is back. Play with up to 8 players locally or 8 players online! Grand Prix – Grand Prix is a new competitive mode in which teamwork is key.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles