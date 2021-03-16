PlayStation Japan Video Showcases PS5 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 424 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new video showcasing the PlayStation 5 lineup of games with the title of "PlayStation 5_Lineup_Presentation_File_2021-03."
View the video below:
The following games are showcased in the video:
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Resident Evil Village
- Deathloop
- Returnal
- Nioh – Complete Edition Remastered
- Nioh 2 – Complete Edition Remastered
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Fortnite
- Godfall
- Demon’s Souls
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Scarlet Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Balan Wonderworld
- Destruction AllStars
- Judgment
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.