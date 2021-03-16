PlayStation Japan Video Showcases PS5 Lineup - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new video showcasing the PlayStation 5 lineup of games with the title of "PlayStation 5_Lineup_Presentation_File_2021-03."

View the video below:

The following games are showcased in the video:

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Resident Evil Village

Deathloop

Returnal

Nioh – Complete Edition Remastered

Nioh 2 – Complete Edition Remastered

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Fortnite

Godfall

Demon’s Souls

Guilty Gear: Strive

Scarlet Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Balan Wonderworld

Destruction AllStars

Judgment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles