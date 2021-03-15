GTAV Tops the Italian Charts, 2 PS5 Games Re-Enter Top 10 - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has topped the Italian charts for Week 9, 2021, which ended March 7, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drop one spot to second and third, respectively.

There appears to be more PS5 stock available this week as Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) and Demon's Souls (PS5) have re-entered the top 10.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one PlayStation 3 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 9, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Final Fantasy XIII-2 (PS3) Just Dance 2021 (NS) NBA 2K21 (PS4) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Demon's Souls (PS5)

