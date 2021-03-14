Techland: Dying Light 2 Not in Development Hell, Announced the Game Too Early - News

Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 and was originally going to launch in Spring 2020, however, it was delayed. Since the delay, we have heard little about the game. Though, the Collector's Edition was leaked in January.

The official Dying Light Twitter account said the game is not in development hell as they are still making progress on the game. The tweet did say the studio announced the game too early.

Developer Techland last week announced it will be providing an update on the developer of Dying Light 2 next Wednesday, March 17. Hopefully, Techland will be giving good news on the game in the update.

Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell :P — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

