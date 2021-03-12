Phil Spencer Suggests Different 1st Party Studios Could Use idTech - News

The Microsoft and Xbox acquisition of Bethesda Softwork's parent company ZeniMax Media was finalized earlier this week and to celebrate the completion of the deal the heads at Bethesda and Xbox held a roundtable video to discuss the future and showcase the different studios at ZeniMax.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer discussed id Software's idTech and how the video game engine might be used by different first-party studios.

"When you think about id Software’s capability and them collaborating and talking with The Coalition and 343 Industries, and just the first-person/third-person shooter space that we have, the studios that are there, I think it’s just kind of an amazing capability," said Spencer.

"The other thing that we haven’t really talked about is the future of idTech and what could that mean inside of Xbox," he added. "Obviously, you know, we’ve got a ton of studios doing a bunch of different work. I love the way Marty Stratton talked about how they’ve collaborated with our Bethesda studios on idTech and I just think about that to the next level. Like, what can we do inside of our organization with idTech, which is one of the world’s best game engines out there, and just make it a tool that so many developers can use to realize their vision."

Spencer also mentioned during the roundtable that the ZeniMax acquisition is about delivering great exclusive games that will ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. However, Xbox plans to honor contracts with current Bethesda games like with Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, which were announced as PlayStation 5 console exclusives, with a release also on PC. He also said that games already released on other platforms will continue to be supported.

20 Bethesda games are also now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Thanks, Wccftech.

