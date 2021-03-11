Terraria Arrives March 18 for Google Stadia - News

It was announced a month ago that the Google Stadia version of Terraria has been cancelled following Terraria creator and Re-Logic founder Andrew Spinks losing access to his Google account.

Spinks has since backtracked from the cancellation of the Stadia version of the game and it will now launch on the streaming platform next week on Thursday, March 18.

Terraria first launched in 2011 and has sold over 30 million units worldwide. The game got its final update with the release of Journey's End last year.

Get ready to unleash your imagination! The world will be your canvas when Terraria arrives March 18 on #Stadia. pic.twitter.com/vDbJiANry8 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 10, 2021

