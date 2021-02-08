Terraria Cancelled for Google Stadia Following Creator Losing Access to Google Account - News

The Google Stadia version of Terraria has been cancelled following Terraria creator and Re-Logic founder Andrew Spinks losing access to his Google account.

"My account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks," said Spinks via Twitter. "I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround."

Spinks added that he has "lost access to thousands of dollars of apps on Google Play" and his "Google Drive data is completely gone."

"I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is cancelled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.

"I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability."

Terraria is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

