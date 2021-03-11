Xbox and Bethesda to Hold Roundtable Today - News

This week the head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media in a deal worth $7.5 billion is complete, which has increased the number of first-party Xbox studios from 15 to 23.

Xbox and Bethesda announced they will be posting a roundtable video at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 PM UK. The video will feature team members from Xbox and Bethesda as a way to learn more about the teams and people at Bethesda.

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter said there will be no news or reveals made during the roundtable video.

You will be able to watch the Xbox and Bethesda roundtable video on YouTube.

Join us this morning at 10am PST for a roundtable conversation between team members of @Xbox & @bethesda. Note, this is NOT FOCUSED ON NEWS/REVEALS, but a great chance to learn more about the teams & people at Bethesda. #BethesdaJoinsXbox https://t.co/0CsixjpLtz — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) March 11, 2021

