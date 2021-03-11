The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos Arrives Summer 2021 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Artefacts Studio announced The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this summer. The game first launched for PC via Steam in September 2020.

View the console launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a turn-based tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humor, and chaos. Leading a ragtag company of unlikely heroes, players will embark on an epic adventure combining the fun, creativity and chaos of an epic fantasy tabletop campaign with the challenge of the very best tactical RPG games, delivering an adventure unlike anything you’ve played before.

The Naheulbeuk universe is an original creation by French author John Lang. It started as a very popular audio comedy series parodying role-playing, table top games, and heroic fantasy tropes, and has now evolved to include a video game.

Key Features:

Explore a huge and surprising dungeon from the cave up to the luxury quarters of the evil lord Zangdar, passing through the goblin ice skating park and an extremely lively tavern.

Play with seven classic role-playing game characters complementing each other’s skills as you level them up: the Ranger, the Elf, the Dwarf, the Barbarian, the Magician, the Ogre and the Thief

Exciting turn-based battles, with creative support mechanics between team members.

An expansive bestiary (more than 100 enemies) pushing you to think more tactically with every fight.

Hidden and destructive objects (including beer kegs) with surprising status effects will turn the tide of battle for the better…or worse.

An adaptive difficulty system: from an accessible and fun story mode with simplified combat to the “nightmare mode” where the smallest tactical errors will lead you to your doom.

Bizarre conversations, absurd situations and unusual encounters await.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles