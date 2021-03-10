Forza Horizon 4 in 24 Hours on Steam is Already One of the Most-Played Racing Franchises - News

Microsoft released the racing game, Forza Horizon 4, on PC via Steam yesterday, March 9 and it is already a huge success.

The official Twitter account for the Forza Horizon franchise said the game in its first 24 hours available on Steam has already become one of the most-played racing franchises on the digital platform.

Leave it to the Forza community to blow us away once again. Within our first 24 hours on Steam we are one of the most-played racing franchises on the platform. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/fg3KBBE2eo — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) March 10, 2021

The game on Steam is available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition, $79.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Playground Games is celebrating the release of the Steam version of the game by giving everyone who logs into the game before March 14 a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The Series 33 update is also now live, which adds two new cars to the game - the RAESR Tachyon and Peugeot 207 S2000.

Forza Horizon 4 first released for the Xbox One and PC via The Microsoft Store in October 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

