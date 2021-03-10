Forza Horizon 4 Out Now on Steam - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Publisher Microsft and developer Playground Games have released the racing game, Forza Horizon 4, on PC via Steam for $59.99 for the Standard Edition, $79.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Forza Horizon 4 first released for the Xbox One and PC via The Microsoft Store in October 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Playground Games is celebrating the release of the Steam version of the game by giving everyone who logs into the game before March 14 a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The Series 33 update is also now live, which adds two new cars to the game - the RAESR Tachyon and Peugeot 207 S2000.

In celebration of the arrival of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam, we're giving EVERYONE who logs into the game before March 14 a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS! pic.twitter.com/e5qJR0gGaO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) March 9, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar.



Collect Over 450 Cars

Enjoy the largest and most diverse Horizon car roster yet, including over 100 licensed manufacturers.

Race. Stunt. Create. Explore.

In the new open-ended campaign, everything you do progresses your game.

Explore a Shared World

Real players populate your world. When time of day, weather and seasons change, everyone playing the game experiences it at the same time.

Explore Beautiful, Historic Britain

This is Britain Like You’ve Never Seen it. Discover lakes, valleys, castles, and breathtaking scenery all in spectacular native 4K and HDR.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles