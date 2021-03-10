Overwatch on Xbox Series X|S Gets 120 FPS Mode - News

Blizzard has released Patch 1.58 for the hero shooter, Overwatch, which makes a number of fixes and changes to the game. The biggest of which is enhancements for the Xbox Series X|S versions.



Overwatch on the Xbox Series X|S now has a Preferred Mode graphics option that lets players switch between three different presets: Resolution, Balanced, and Framerate.

The Resolution preset sees the game run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X, and 1440p and 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S.

The Balanced preset takes an in-between approach with more of a focus on image quality over the resolution with the game running at 1440p and 60 FPS on Series X, and 1080p and 60 FPS on Series S.

The Framerate preset improves the frame rate of the game while lowering the image quality and resolution. This mode on Series X runs the game at 1440p and 120 FPS, and at 1080p and 120 FPS on Series S.

Overwatch is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Overwatch 2 is in development.

