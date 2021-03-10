Paradise Lost Arrives March 24 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher All In! Games and developer PolyAmorous announced the story-driven adventure game, Paradise Lost, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on March 24 for $14.99.

World War II Had No Victor

The war persisted for 20 more years only to end in flames when the Nazis launched nuclear missiles on most of Europe. In the aftermath, the heart of Europe remains shrouded in the mystery of complete destruction and deadly radiation, inaccessible to the rest of the world.

The Last Story on Earth

You play as Szymon, a 12-year-old boy who’s just discovered a massive Nazi bunker while wandering the barren, nuclear wasteland of Poland after his mother’s death. He’s searching for an unknown man from a photograph his mother cherished. Who is he? Will you be able to find him?

An Abandoned Bunker

Descend into the retro futuristic bunker where advanced, industrial technology is intertwined with mysterious, Slavic pagan imagery and explore the underground city hidden within. Uncover the story of the bunker, from its takeover by Polish rebels to the ultimate fate of its inhabitants. What happened to them?

Find Ewa

Despite the desolation of the bunker, a mysterious girl named Ewa contacts Szymon through the bunker’s technology. If he can only find her, she might know the man in the picture. If he can find her, he finally won’t be alone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

