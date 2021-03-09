Resident Evil Village Has A File Size of 27 GB on PS5 - News

The Microsoft Store listing for Resident Evil Village recently revealed the game has a file size of 35 GB on Xbox consoles.

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has revealed the game will be 27.325 GB on the PlayStation 5 before its Day One patch and it doesn't include Resident Evil Re:Verse. You will be able to pre-load the game starting May 5, which is two days before launch.

The multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, which is included free with Resident Evil Village, has a file size of 15 GB, according to the Microsoft Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village.

Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

