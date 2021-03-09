Lost Words: Beyond the Page Arrives April 6 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Sketchbook Games announced the atmospheric narrative adventure game, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 6.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary. Following an immersive story by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, players guide an aspiring author through the wondrous fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power. In Lost Words: Beyond the Page, players interact with the words themselves to solve challenging puzzles and unique platforming segments to progress through an evolving landscape.

Winner of over a dozen game awards and accolades, players will leap through the diary pages to uncover an emotional tale of loss and personal growth that will test the protagonist, Izzy, as she embarks on this highly decorated, groundbreaking adventure.

Key Features:

2D Adventure Platforming. Navigate beautiful 2D worlds set inside a young girl’s diary by walking on the words and using them as tools to solve different puzzles.

Navigate beautiful 2D worlds set inside a young girl’s diary by walking on the words and using them as tools to solve different puzzles. Immersive Storytelling. Traverse an emotionally moving and fully-voiced narrative by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett as the player makes decisions which shape the events that take place in Estoria.

Traverse an emotionally moving and fully-voiced narrative by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett as the player makes decisions which shape the events that take place in Estoria. Breathtaking Visual Style. Discover the watercolor world presented in the pages of the diary as well as the vibrant fantasy world of Estoria.

Discover the watercolor world presented in the pages of the diary as well as the vibrant fantasy world of Estoria. Innovative Gameplay. Harness words to alter the environment to create a safe passage for the protagonist in an entirely unique and refreshing style of platforming.

Harness words to alter the environment to create a safe passage for the protagonist in an entirely unique and refreshing style of platforming. Meaningful Exploration. Gather firefly collectibles scattered across the lands of Estoria for an additional challenge.

Gather firefly collectibles scattered across the lands of Estoria for an additional challenge. Award-Winning Gameplay. Winner of over a dozen accolades including Best Indie Game, Best Casual Game & Most Original Game at Game Connection Paris, Special Selection Indie Award at Reboot Develop and UKIE’s UK Game of the Show at Gamescom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

