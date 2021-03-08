Microsoft Acquisition of Bethesda Approved by EU - News

It was reported on Friday the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5 approved the filing for Microsoft to acquire Bethesda Softwork's parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.

The European Commission has now also approved Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media as the deal and it can now be finalized.

"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the combined entity’s limited market position upstream and the presence of strong downstream competitors in the distribution of video games," said the European Commission in a statement. "The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure."

ZeniMax co-owner Providence Equity has moved ZeniMax from "Active" to "Realized" on its website. Providence Equity CIO Michael J. Dominguez profile page no longer lists him as a ZeniMax board member and says he is a former director of the video game publisher.

Once the deal is finalized, Microsoft's first-party Xbox studios will grow from 15 to 23, as ZeniMax Media includes eight developers. The list includes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Softworks, Doom developer id Software, Wolfenstein developer MachineGames, as well as Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, ZeniMax Online Studios, Roundhouse Studios, and Alpha Dog Games.

It was previously reported that video game insider NateDrake said Bethesda is hoping to launch its next game, Starfield, later this year. However, the ongoing pandemic might impact the release of the game and it could be delayed to early 2022.

