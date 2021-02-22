Bethesda Hopes to Launch Starfield This Year, According to Insider - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 369 Views
Microsoft is in the middle of acquiring Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. This has lead many to wonder the status of the upcoming Bethesda games Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.
Video game insider NateDrake on ResetEra has said Bethesda wants to release Starfield this year, however, the ongoing pandemic might impact the release of the game. If correct, the game could possibly release this holiday season or early 2022.
"There has been a strong hope & desire to have Starfield launch this [year], said the insider. "How major the impacts due to COVID have been on the title is anyone's guess, but 2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago."
"I'm not saying it'll 100% for certain happen; but, as of late last year, I was hearing the goal was to launch this year," the insider added. "But it is a Bethesda game and delays or issues may arise to prevent the release from coming."
As always this should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Bethesda or Microsoft.
I hope they do it if it's ready of course. Don't rush it though.
How times have changed! Before Cyberpunk, Bethesda was the end of all jokes with their games full of bugs galore lol I'm optimistic though with all the changes to their engine that have been made, and of course mods galore!
Bethesda games are buggy, but they weren't broken. I'm playing through Skyrim for the first time since it is on Game Pass and while I've run into some bugs nothing has broken the game. Though, I guess the worst bugs were patched out years ago.
Fallout 76 certainly was broken lol still kind of is too! And definitely a lot of Skyrim has been fixed. Skyrim is almost 10 years old now, and I remember it being a buggy mess BUT, the game was just sooooo good that we would laugh and have fun with the bugs becoming memes.
I haven't played many Bethesda games. Just Skyrim and Oblivion off the top of my head. Though, I have played pretty much every game from id Software. Now those are polished games.
I have heard how broken Fallout 76 is, though, it wasn't developed by the main Bethesda team.
Makes sense. Todd Howard said at E3 2018 that it entered active development as soon as Fallout 4 released, in late 2015. In other words, it would have 6 years of development as a Holiday 2021 release. Even with the rumors of the game being converted from the old Creation engine to the new Elder Scrolls 6 build of Creation engine midway through development, and even with 2 of those years being covid years, I think that should be enough dev time. They have also expanded the main studio considerably since Fallout 4, and opened 3 satellite studios since Fallout 4. It should already have tons more manhours than any of their previous games.