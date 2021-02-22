Bethesda Hopes to Launch Starfield This Year, According to Insider - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft is in the middle of acquiring Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. This has lead many to wonder the status of the upcoming Bethesda games Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

Video game insider NateDrake on ResetEra has said Bethesda wants to release Starfield this year, however, the ongoing pandemic might impact the release of the game. If correct, the game could possibly release this holiday season or early 2022.

"There has been a strong hope & desire to have Starfield launch this [year], said the insider. "How major the impacts due to COVID have been on the title is anyone's guess, but 2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago."

"I'm not saying it'll 100% for certain happen; but, as of late last year, I was hearing the goal was to launch this year," the insider added. "But it is a Bethesda game and delays or issues may arise to prevent the release from coming."

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Bethesda or Microsoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

