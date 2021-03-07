Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Listing Appears on Microsoft Store - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix appears to be releasing a collection of the three rebooted Tomb Raider games, according to a Microsoft Store listing that has since been taken offline.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy was listed by the Microsoft Store with a March 18 release date. The three games contained in the collection are Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

The listing made no mention of a next-generation upgrade for the Xbox Series X|S, however, it did list HDR and 4K resolution. Also included are all of the DLC, online multiplayer, and co-op modes.

A collection of all three rebooted Tomb Raider games does make sense to release this year as 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

"Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games," read the Microsoft Store listing.

"This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title-Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

"With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become."

Thanks, ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles