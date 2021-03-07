Everwild is a Game 'the World Doesn't Have and Hasn't Seen Before' - News

Rare has found success with its pirates-themed multiplayer game, Sea of Thieves, and is looking to continue the momentum of success with its upcoming game, Everwild. The game was announced back in November 2019 and has had two trailers released for it.

Rare lead designer James Blackham via his LinkedIn profile says Everwild is a game the world hasn't seen before and that it is a unique experience.

"Something unique is brewing at Rare," said Blackham. "It’s something the world doesn’t have and hasn’t seen before."

Everwild is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

