PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 15

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 5,621,484 Switch: 3,796,746 XSX|S: 3,729,135

Through the first 15 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.82 million units and is 1.89 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by only 67,611 units.

The PS5 has sold 5.62 million in 15 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 3.80 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.73 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 15 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.7 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 28.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 28.4 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 27.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 2,413,516 XSX|S: 1,897,712 Switch: 1,437,902

Through the first 15 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.52 million units and is 0.98 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.46 million units.

The PS5 has sold 2.41 million in 15 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.90 million units and the Switch 1.44 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 15 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.0 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 33.0 percent, and the Switch at 25.0 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 33 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 25.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (14 weeks):

PS5: 1,862,928 XSX|S: 1,070,521 Switch: 1,058,007

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 14 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.79 million units and is 0.80 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by only 12,514 units.

The PS5 has sold 1.86 million in 14 weeks in Europe, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.07 million units and the Switch 1.06 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 14 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.7 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 26.8 percent, and the Switch at 26.5 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 34.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 953,586 PS5: 391,325 XSX|S: 35,056

Through the first 15 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.56 million units and is 0.92 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.36 million units.

The Switch has sold 953,586 units in 15 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 391,325 units, and the Xbox Series X|S 35,056 units.

Looking at the marketshare through 15 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 69.1 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 28.4 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.5 percent.

