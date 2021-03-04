PS5 Sells Over 200,000, XSX|S Over 100,000 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 14-20 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 347,150 units sold for the week ending February 20, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 79.79 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 211,668 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 103,430 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.73 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 50,513 units, the Xbox One sold 22,298 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,628 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 116,434 units (50.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 93,553 units (-64.9%), the Xbox One is down 29,927 units (-57.3%), and the 3DS is down 9,919 units (-85.9%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 347,150 ( 79,791,554 ) PlayStation 5 - 211,668 ( 5,621,484 ) Xbox Series X|S - 103,430 ( 3,729,135 ) PlayStation 4 - 50,513 ( 115,063,199 ) Xbox One - 22,298 ( 49,877,615 ) 3DS - 1,628 ( 75,919,550 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 128,755 PlayStation 5 - 79,979 Xbox Series X|S - 67,011 PlayStation 4 - 16,380 Xbox One - 15,499 3DS - 389

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 89,539 PlayStation 5 - 84,903 Xbox Series X|S - 26,818 PlayStation 4 - 26,454 Xbox One - 5,309 3DS - 356 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 116,982 PlayStation 5 - 41,081 PlayStation 4 - 6,530 Xbox Series X|S - 5,767 Xbox One - 801 3DS - 859

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,874 PlayStation 5 - 5,705 Xbox Series X|S - 3,834 PlayStation 4 - 1,149 Xbox One - 689 3DS - 24

