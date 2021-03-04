PS5 Sells Over 200,000, XSX|S Over 100,000 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 14-20 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,304 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 347,150 units sold for the week ending February 20, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 79.79 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 211,668 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 103,430 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.73 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 50,513 units, the Xbox One sold 22,298 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,628 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 116,434 units (50.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 93,553 units (-64.9%), the Xbox One is down 29,927 units (-57.3%), and the 3DS is down 9,919 units (-85.9%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 347,150 (79,791,554)
- PlayStation 5 - 211,668 (5,621,484)
- Xbox Series X|S - 103,430 (3,729,135)
- PlayStation 4 - 50,513 (115,063,199)
- Xbox One - 22,298 (49,877,615)
- 3DS - 1,628 (75,919,550)
- Switch - 128,755
- PlayStation 5 - 79,979
- Xbox Series X|S - 67,011
- PlayStation 4 - 16,380
- Xbox One - 15,499
- 3DS - 389
- Nintendo Switch - 89,539
- PlayStation 5 - 84,903
- Xbox Series X|S - 26,818
- PlayStation 4 - 26,454
- Xbox One - 5,309
- 3DS - 356
- Switch - 116,982
- PlayStation 5 - 41,081
- PlayStation 4 - 6,530
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,767
- Xbox One - 801
- 3DS - 859
- Switch - 11,874
- PlayStation 5 - 5,705
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,834
- PlayStation 4 - 1,149
- Xbox One - 689
- 3DS - 24
Damn with Switch sales like this, I think it might surpass the Xbox One in sales!
Only about a month away from when things get really interesting. The anniversary of animal crossing and the coronavirus.
Switch will almost definitely be down in April year over year, but we'll see if it can keep pace for the rest of the year.
With the numbers so far in 2021, it has a chance to beat 2020. It's going to come down to games though. Monster hunter should help. But I think they need another surprise for summer other than Mario Golf. I'm excited about that one. I can't imagine it's going to be setting the world on fire though.
After animal crossing launched, the switch sold more than 5 million units in the next 7-8 weeks and then continued to do BIG numbers for the rest of the year, it will be hard for MHR to replicate those numbers since AC is way more popular.
Unless Nintendo does a price cut/new model/more casual games, it seems that 2021 will be down compared to 2020.
I feel like March-May are the toughest months the switch will have YoY. The regions that it will most likely be down in are the Americas and Europe, as Japan and the Rest of the World have accumulated enough of a lead to take a hit from covid (See Rol's famistu chart, and PAO's Charts for the RoW region) I feel like ground can be made (on a monthly basis) back in June and August thorugh the end of the year, depending on what games come out.