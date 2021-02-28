Spider-Man: Miles Morales Climbs Up to 2nd on the UK Charts Due to Increased PS5 Stock - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 27, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 38 percent week-on-week.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales climbs up to second place as sales jump 172 percent. The increase in sales was due to more PS5 stock being available. It missed the top spot by 1,000 units. Overall PS5 software sales increased 64 percent week-over-week.

Persona 5 Strikers debuted in 5th place. The PS4 version accounted for 72 percent of the sales, while the Nintendo Switch version accounted for the rest. Bravely Default 2 just misses the top 10 as it debuted in 11th place.

The Last of Us Part 2 has re-entered the charts in third as sales jumped 3,992 percent thanks to a price discount.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Last of Us Part 2 FIFA 21 Persona 5 Strikers - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS)

