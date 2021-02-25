Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Announced for PS5, Launches June 10 - News

Square Enix announced during today's PlayStation State of Play Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a release on the PlayStation 5 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It will launch on June 10.

The PS5 version of the game contains a new story episode that stars Yuffie, who will be exploring Midgar and doing her own battles.

View the PS5 trailers of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10th 2021 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade; a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

Experience the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting and atmospheric fog. Switch between the game modes "Graphics mode" which prioritises 4K high-resolution graphics, and "Performance mode" which prioritises smooth action at 60 frames per second and capture and share your favourite moments of this timeless adventure with a fully customisable Photo Mode. Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense PS5 controller with its hapic feedback integration.

In the brand new episode featuring Yuffie, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful Materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

