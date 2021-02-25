[Update] Sony Confirms PlayStation Japan Studio Re-Organized, Centered Around ASOBI Team - News

Update:

Sony has confirmed to IGN that Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio will be re-organized and centered around Team ASOBI starting April 1.

"In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio will be re-organized into a new organization on April 1," said Sony in a statement. "JAPAN Studio will be re-centered to Team ASOBI, the creative team behind Astro's Playroom, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro’s Playroom.



"In addition, the roles of external production, software localization, and IP management of JAPAN Studio titles will be concentrated within the global functions of PlayStation Studios."

Original article:

Sony has let go of the majority of Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio staff after their annual contracts were not renewed, according to multiple sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle. The next business starts on April 1.

The ASOBI Team, as well as the localization and business employees, will remain at Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio. ASOBI Team has developed the Astro Bot games and will continue as its own studio, according to the sources.

Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa recently announced via Twitter that he is leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of the month.

Yamagiwa is one of several recent developers who have left Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan. Teruyuki Toriyama, who worked on Bloodborne, the Demon’s Souls remake, and more, left in December. Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama also recently left the company to form his own studio.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio is PlayStation's longest-running first-party studio. It was established in 1993 and has produced over 300 games.

