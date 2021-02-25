Halo Series Tops 81 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 862 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft's flagship video game franchise, Halo, has sold over 81 million units worldwide, according to a report from Deadline.

This figure is up from 65 million units sold as of July 2015. The Steam release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection sold over one million units as of December 2019.

"Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 81 million copies worldwide," reads the report.

The next entry in the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles