Super Mario 3D World Pushes Switch Sales Above 400,000 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 7-13

posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 406,992 units sold for the week ending February 13, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 79.38 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 214,903 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.41 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 114,711 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.64 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 56,239 units, the Xbox One sold 23,821 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,638 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 136,980 units (50.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 100,550 units (-64.13%), the Xbox One is down 27,340 units (-53.4%), and the 3DS is down 11,079 units (-87.1%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 406,992 ( 79,378,284 ) PlayStation 5 - 214,903 ( 5,413,676 ) Xbox Series X|S - 114,711 ( 3,641,105 ) PlayStation 4 - 56,239 ( 115,045,186 ) Xbox One - 23,821 ( 49,799,317 ) 3DS - 1,638 ( 75,917,922 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 138,542 PlayStation 5 - 87,983 Xbox Series X|S - 74,697 PlayStation 4 - 18,396 Xbox One - 16,781 3DS - 410

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 94,126 PlayStation 5 - 81,054 Xbox Series X|S - 30,721 PlayStation 4 - 28,281 Xbox One - 5,403 3DS - 394 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 161,860 PlayStation 5 - 39,594 PlayStation 4 - 8,077 Xbox Series X|S - 5,209 Xbox One - 842 3DS - 809

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,464 PlayStation 5 - 6,272 Xbox Series X|S - 4,084 PlayStation 4 - 1,485 Xbox One - 795 3DS - 25

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

