Super Mario 3D World Pushes Switch Sales Above 400,000 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 7-13 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,351 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 406,992 units sold for the week ending February 13, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 79.38 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 214,903 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.41 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 114,711 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.64 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 56,239 units, the Xbox One sold 23,821 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,638 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 136,980 units (50.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 100,550 units (-64.13%), the Xbox One is down 27,340 units (-53.4%), and the 3DS is down 11,079 units (-87.1%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 406,992 (79,378,284)
- PlayStation 5 - 214,903 (5,413,676)
- Xbox Series X|S - 114,711 (3,641,105)
- PlayStation 4 - 56,239 (115,045,186)
- Xbox One - 23,821 (49,799,317)
- 3DS - 1,638 (75,917,922)
- Switch - 138,542
- PlayStation 5 - 87,983
- Xbox Series X|S - 74,697
- PlayStation 4 - 18,396
- Xbox One - 16,781
- 3DS - 410
- Nintendo Switch - 94,126
- PlayStation 5 - 81,054
- Xbox Series X|S - 30,721
- PlayStation 4 - 28,281
- Xbox One - 5,403
- 3DS - 394
- Switch - 161,860
- PlayStation 5 - 39,594
- PlayStation 4 - 8,077
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,209
- Xbox One - 842
- 3DS - 809
- Switch - 12,464
- PlayStation 5 - 6,272
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,084
- PlayStation 4 - 1,485
- Xbox One - 795
- 3DS - 25
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Switch should reach the 80M milestone at the end of February.
Sounds about right, with 2 weeks left it only needs to average about 311k or so.
It's impressive that Nintendo can keep up the manufacturing demands during this pandemic and keep gamers a little bit happier while staying at home :)