Days Gone PC Requirements Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced it will be releasing more PlayStation games on PC, starting with Days Gone this spring.

"We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan at the time.

"Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."

The official Steam page of Days Gone has gone live and reveals the PC requirements for the game:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended

