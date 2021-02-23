More PlayStation Games Headed to PC, Days Gone Launches This Spring for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 480 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GQ announced more PlayStation games will be getting released on PC in the future. This will be starting with Days Gone this spring.
"We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before," Ryan said.
"Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward.
"The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."
Days Gone first released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019.
Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) February 23, 2021
Why buy a PS when you can play on PC?
assuming it's possible hopefully Dreams eventually, love it on PS4 and releasing on PC would be such a massive boost for it
I hope they release PS5 and PC versions of Dreams so the player and creator bases can grow!
This is great news and will only boost sales. Just cant wait to see what else Sony brings.
Really wish they'd give us more clarity on their plans going forward. If all/most of the games are coming to pc let me know so I can ditch the damn console!
Great game. Probably will run better on PC.
This is why I'm not getting a PS5. I already have a kickass PC to play games on, and if everything eventually comes to PC then I'm just wasting my money buying a PS5.
So your example of "if everything eventually comes I won't need a ps5"... is a couple ps4 games?
You must have impressive patients. I wouldn't even want to wait a year for a game like FF7 little alone waiting forever.