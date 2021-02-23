More PlayStation Games Headed to PC, Days Gone Launches This Spring for PC - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GQ announced more PlayStation games will be getting released on PC in the future. This will be starting with Days Gone this spring.

"We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before," Ryan said.

"Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward.

"The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."

Days Gone first released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019.

Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) February 23, 2021

