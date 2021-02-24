Thunderful Group Acquires Publisher and Developer Headup - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Thunderful Group announced it has acquired Germany-based publisher and developer Headup in a deal that is expected to close by March 31.

Headup will remain an independent publisher and developer under Headup. Headup CEO Dieter Schoeller will become the head of publishing at Thunderful Games.

Headup is developing an unannounced game based on a "world-renowned IP," as well as being involved in several production and publishing projects.

"The acquisition of Headup is fully in line with our strategy to grow our Games segment and the Group as a whole," said Thunderful Group CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson. "I’ve known Dieter Schoeller ever since we started publishing games ourselves more than ten years ago. The fine folks at Headup are very good at merging game development and publishing, and they’re doing better and better business.

"The acquisition strengthens our international position, broadens our network towards more development studios and creates synergies within the Group’s publishing operations. We welcome our new co-workers in Duren who will work closely with their colleagues at Thunderful Publishing."

Headup CEO and founder Dieter Schoeller added, "After more than a decade on our own, it’s time for the next big adventure—and I’m really happy to become a part of Thunderful Group! I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Brjann for many years now, and he’s always been an inspiration for business practices and partnerships. Becoming an important part of the family will give our experienced team new opportunities and unleash our full potential."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles