Xbox FPS Boost Won't Work on All Titles, Says Jason Ronald

Microsoft a few days ago announced a new feature - FPS Boost - for select backward compatible games running on the Xbox Series X|S that boost the frames per second (fps). The framerate for games has doubled or in some cases quadrupled.

Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald in an interview with Major Nelson in the latest Xbox podcast says that FPS Boost will not work on all games, because of how they are programmed to work with the original frame rates.

"This week is just the first set of titles that we’re releasing," said Ronald. "We have many more titles which are in development and in testing right now, and we’ll continue to release more titles over the coming months.

"Unfortunately, this technique does not work on all titles. In some cases, the way in which the game was originally written, as we’ve done some testing of some of these titles we’ve seen animations run twice as fast, or physics running twice as fast.

"What’s critically important to us is we always respect the original intent of the creator, so that’s why we’re able to do that at the platform level and then we work with the developer and the publisher and make sure that they still believe that this really aligns with what they originally intended."

For now, just five games use FPS Boost, which are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. New Super Lucky’s Tale has been boosted up to 120 fps, while UFC 4 has "improved framerate performance specifically on Xbox Series S and can now run at 60fps."

More titles are planned to support FPS Boost soon as they get tested.

