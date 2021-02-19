Monster Hunter Digital Event Set for March 8 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 221 Views
Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter digital event on Monday, March 8 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET, as well as March 9 and 11. This is to celebrate the anniversary of the series.
New information on Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be shared during the digital event.
Check out the schedule below:
- Monday, March 8th at 6am PST – Monster Hunter Digital Event – March 2021 (featuring Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2)
- Tuesday, March 9th at 6am PST – New Monster Hunter Rise Gameplay, Hunting Tutorials, Director Q&A
- Thursday, March 11th (Time TBC) – Monster Hunter Rise Community Live Stream
Every time I see trailers of gameplay of this game, I am still sure that this is the most advanced game ever seen on Switch visually.
Really? When I look at Rise, I always (not literally) think that it looks exactly like what a MH title would have looked like on PS360. The only thing I'm kinda worried about is the amount of content in the game...