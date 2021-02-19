Monster Hunter Digital Event Set for March 8 - News

Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter digital event on Monday, March 8 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET, as well as March 9 and 11. This is to celebrate the anniversary of the series.

New information on Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be shared during the digital event.

Check out the schedule below:

