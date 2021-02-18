Second Extinction Arrives This Spring in Game Preview for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Developer Systemic Reaction announced the dinosaur-themed three-player cooperative shooter, Second Extinction, will launch in Game Preview for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Spring 2021. The game first launched for PC via Steam Early Access in October 2020.

"Since the launch of Second Extinction in Steam Early Access, we have been able to add new features and tweak old ones with greater confidence, building something better with each update," said Systemic Reaction game director Simon Vickers.

"It only feels right to finally say how excited we are that Second Extinction is coming to the Xbox Game Preview program this spring! We can’t wait to welcome Xbox players to the community."

View the Xbox reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Second Extinction is an intense three-player cooperative shooter, where your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a unique combination of weapons, abilities and skills to take on the vast number of enemies. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it’s up to you to reclaim Earth!

Key Features:

Intense Three-Player Co-Op – Earth is overrun by mutated dinosaurs! Team up with up to two other resistance fighters to take it back in short but intense combat operations.

– Earth is overrun by mutated dinosaurs! Team up with up to two other resistance fighters to take it back in short but intense combat operations. Battle Mutated Monstrosities – These dinos are nothing like the ones in your history books! From electric raptors to behemoth T-Rexes that tower over the horizon, these deadly creatures have evolved into the ultimate killing machines.

– These dinos are nothing like the ones in your history books! From electric raptors to behemoth T-Rexes that tower over the horizon, these deadly creatures have evolved into the ultimate killing machines. Experience Spectacular Action – Combine your fireteam’s unique weapons and abilities for explosive results against overwhelming opposition in challenging combat set pieces.

– Combine your fireteam’s unique weapons and abilities for explosive results against overwhelming opposition in challenging combat set pieces. Take Part in a Joint Effort – Your actions, together with the rest of the community, will shape the course of the war against the dinosaurs.

