PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales in Line With PS4 and Xbox One, According to Report

The supply of the next-generation consoles - the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - have been severely limited since launch in November 2020 as demand has been far from being met.

Ampere Analysis in a new report says its data shows the Xbox Series X|S has sold-through 2.8 million units since launch, which lags behind the Xbox One during the same time frame after launch. The Xbox One had sold 2.9 million units during the same amount of time.

The report also says the PlayStation 5 sold-through 4.2 million units, which is the same as the PlayStation 4.

It should be noted that the PlayStation 4 did not launch in Japan until Q1 2014, while the Xbox Series X|S launched in three times as many markets as the Xbox One did at launch.

Ampere says the consoles would have sold better if there was more stock for consumers to purchase. The analysis expects the PlayStation 5 to sell between 7.6 million and 8 million units by the end of March 2021, which would put it ahead of the PlayStation 4's 7.5 million units sold.

We here at VGChartz estimate Sony has sold-through 4.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles at the end of 2020, while Microsoft sold-through 3 million Xbox Series X|S consoles. Through January 23, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.8 million units and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.3 million units.

