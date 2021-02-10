MLB The Show 21 Video Showcases Different Gameplay Styles - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have the first video in the Coach and Fernando Tatis Jr. series for MLB The Show 21. This first video is called Stunt On Your Rivals With Style, which focuses on the different gameplay styles.

"The first video in Coach and Fernando’s series talks about tailored gameplay," said San Diego Studio Product Development Communications and Brand Strategist Ramone Russell via the PlayStation Blog. "New in MLB The Show 21 are gameplay styles that allow you to tailor the type of gameplay experience you are looking for at any given moment. Are you looking for a casual experience where you can put up some runs? Or are you looking for a more traditional experience that plays more intense and truer to life? Maybe you want a true test of your skills on the sticks, where your abilities with the controller are paramount.

"Tailored gameplay is just the tip of the iceberg. The team has invested significant development time working on other areas of gameplay— our biggest focus being fly ball catches, at the wall catches, (jumping/reaching/rob home runs, crashing in to the wall, etc.), and catches that come off the z axis (which means if you are taking a route that’s not exactly perfect, we have a lot of new catches you’ll see play off the axis you’re running. It feels great and we cannot wait for everyone to try it out). For pitching, we’ve introduced a brand-new mechanic… but more about that and the other gameplay improvements in March."

View the gameplay video below:

MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles