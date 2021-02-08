Maquette Launches March 2 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Graceful Decay announced the first-person recursive puzzle game, Maquette, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 2.

It was also announced actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel will voice characters Kenzie and Michael in the game.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.

Head to the center of the world and you’ll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out, and start to feel small as things get larger and larger—to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms.

In Maquette, you will explore the scales of everyday problems in a modern-day love story. Where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles.

