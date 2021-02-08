Gods Will Fall DLC Roadmap Revealed - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Clever Beans have revealed the DLC roadmap for Gods Will Fall.

The upcoming DLC will be released during Q2 and Q4 2021, and each bit of new content will add a new level, God encounter, gear, skills, and warrior cosmetic items. The two first DLC will also add a new weapon class.

Those who purchased the Valiant Edition of the game will receive this content with automatic updates.

Check out the DLC roadmap below:

Three New Gods – Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle.

– Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle. New Weapon Classes – Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat.

– Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat. New Items – A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war.

– A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war. New Skills – New methods of melee to further expand your warriors’ combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead.

– New methods of melee to further expand your warriors’ combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead. Overworld Extras – As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across this serene landscape.

– As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across this serene landscape. Warriors’ Garb – Suit up your clan in the finest battle-ready attire and headgear for extra swagger as they enter the fray.

– Suit up your clan in the finest battle-ready attire and headgear for extra swagger as they enter the fray. Free Downloadable Content – “The Dolmen Depths” launches in Q2 2021. Delve into a mysterious underworld of the Dolmen Depths and fight to bring a long-lost warrior back from the beyond and into your own party. Battle through a new, procedurally generated dungeon environment that’s brimming with enemies, desperate to keep the dead where they belong.

Gods Will Fall is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

