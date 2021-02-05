Activision to Release More Remasters in 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 253 Views
Activision in recent years has found success with remasters and remakes of classic titles. This includes Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.
Activision Blizzard CFO Dennis Durkin in a recent call with investors revealed they are working on more remasters that will be announced soon and possibly release later this year.
"We have a few other things up our sleeve in terms of remastered content that will unveil in due course, which should provide further opportunity for us this year," Durkin said.
Vicarious Visions, the team behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, has been moved from Activision to Blizzard, which has led to speculation they are working on a remake of Diablo 2.
I think they could sell remasters of every COD game that came out prior to the 8th gen.
I'm not gonna buy them. But, other people will probably buy enough to make them worthwhile.
Oh for sure. The Modern Warfare 1 and 2 remakes already sold well, they could easily remaster/remake Black Ops 1 and 2, Modern Warfare 3, and World at War and turn a nice profit on them. I fully suspect that Activision plans to do just that, likely starting with a Modern Warfare 3 remake in 2021 to complete the remake trilogy. Probably going to be campaign only like MW2 remake was, but I hope they remake the MP, MW3 MP was one of my favorite CoD MP modes, I put hundreds of hours into it.
Those games listed are basically the old games completely rebuilt and updated, remade not really remastered. I'd welcome them looking into their back catelogue and remaking an assortment of their games. Vigilante 8, Tenchu, Hexen etc, but feel maybe I'd prefer just new version of those games BUT are they popular enough?
THPS 3+4 please. Maybe CoD MW3.
Other than that I doubt there's a lot of noteworthy stuff left.
What other remasters can they be working on? I hope it's not the additional Crash and Spyro games that came out after the original trilogies as those were mediocre at best. At least to me.
One game I’d like a remaster of is Simpsons: Hit and Run, which was made by Vivendi prior to it merging with Activision. Licensing issues mean I’m not hopeful though.