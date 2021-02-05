Activision to Release More Remasters in 2021 - News

Activision in recent years has found success with remasters and remakes of classic titles. This includes Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Activision Blizzard CFO Dennis Durkin in a recent call with investors revealed they are working on more remasters that will be announced soon and possibly release later this year.

"We have a few other things up our sleeve in terms of remastered content that will unveil in due course, which should provide further opportunity for us this year," Durkin said.

Vicarious Visions, the team behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, has been moved from Activision to Blizzard, which has led to speculation they are working on a remake of Diablo 2.

