Vicarious Visions Merged Into Blizzard, 'Fully Dedicated to Existing Blizzard Games'

Activision Blizzard has told GamesIndustry it has moved Vicarious Visions, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 developer, from the Activision side of the business to the Blizzard side.

Vicarious Visions has about 200 employees and the team is now "fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives."

"After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [Vicarious Visions] to provide long-term support," said a representative.

Vicarious Visions studio head Jen Oneal has been promoted to Blizzard executive vice president of development and will report directly to Blizzard president J. Allen Brack.

It isn't known at this time what game Vicarious Visions is working on at Blizzard. They will remain based in Albany, New York.

