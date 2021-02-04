The Medium Developer Working on 'New Big Project' - News

Bloober Team released the psychological horror game, The Medium, on Thursday, January 28, and the developer has already recouped all of its development and marketing costs despite it being the most expensive game for the developer to date.

Artur Łączkowski, who is a designer at Bloober Team, via his Twitter account announced the studio is currently hiring for its next game, which he calls a "new big project." The positions they are hiring for include Combat Programmer, VFX Artist, and Concept Artist.

The Medium was cool, right? Right, but what’s even cooler is that we are working on a new big project and we need your input! Are you a Combat Programmer? VFX Artist? Concept Artist? Yes? Then join us if you dare👻https://t.co/HDZTjIynh4 pic.twitter.com/P4YeudF2uo — Artur Łączkowski (@arturlaczkowski) February 3, 2021

The Medium is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

