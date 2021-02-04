By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
The Medium Developer Working on 'New Big Project'

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 420 Views

Bloober Team released the psychological horror game, The Medium, on Thursday, January 28, and the developer has already recouped all of its development and marketing costs despite it being the most expensive game for the developer to date. 

Artur Łączkowski, who is a designer at Bloober Team, via his Twitter account announced the studio is currently hiring for its next game, which he calls a "new big project." The positions they are hiring for include Combat Programmer, VFX Artist, and Concept Artist.

The Medium is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments
VersusEvil (5 hours ago)

After The Medium I'll keep an eye on this studio.

  +3
Signalstar (4 hours ago)

Rumor has it the New Big Project will be called "The Large"...

  +2
Bandorr Signalstar (4 hours ago)

I heard it was a fantasy game. You play as a psychic dwarf who has to rob a lot of banks, and escape.
They call it "small medium at large."

  +3