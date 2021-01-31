The Medium Has Already Recouped Development and Marketing Costs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 526 Views
Bloober Team's The Medium had the developer's highest production cost ever. In an interview with money.pl the game has already recouped all of its development and marketing costs. The announcement was released just one day after the game released.
The Medium breaking even after one day on sale is impressive and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass. However, it has been mentioned in the past that Xbox Game Pass has increased sales of some games.
Bloober Team released the psychological horror game, The Medium, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on Thursday, January 28.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
The game is really looking good. I play it on Xbox Series X and on my PC when my living room is filled with kids and it looks gorgeous on both. The fact that the game is available on GamePass is also the only reason I'm playing it because I do not like horror game and never play them. But I decided to give it a try and discovered that this is, by no means, an horror game... Just a paranormal investigation game with some really nice graphics and atmosphere. I recommend to try it even if you are not a fan of "horror" game.
That pretty incredible. Must have had solid pre order numbers. I imagine the PC support helps as well.
Gave it ago on my PC and its actually pretty good, the atmosphere is good and the story has me interested. Good to see the developers made up the costs of the game. So far, i wouldn't mind this game turning into a series.