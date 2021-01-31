The Medium Has Already Recouped Development and Marketing Costs - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bloober Team's The Medium had the developer's highest production cost ever. In an interview with money.pl the game has already recouped all of its development and marketing costs. The announcement was released just one day after the game released.

The Medium breaking even after one day on sale is impressive and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass. However, it has been mentioned in the past that Xbox Game Pass has increased sales of some games.

Bloober Team released the psychological horror game, The Medium, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on Thursday, January 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

