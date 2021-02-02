Apex Legends Launches March 9 for Switch - News

Electronic Arts announced the free-to-play first-person hero shooter battle royale game, Apex Legends, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 9.

The port will have support for cross-platform, the latest seasonal content, and all the same features of the other versions of the game.

Switch players will be granted 30 free levels for the Season 8 Battle Pass, since it is launching after the season starts. The game will also have double XP for the first two weeks after launch.

"Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button," said Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier. "We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go.

"We can’t wait to welcome Switch players to the arena. Keep an eye out for more news about the latest updates we’re bringing to Apex Legends."

Apex Legends released in February 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Get ready to show ‘em what you’re made of when Apex Legends arrives on March 9!



Legendary loot awaits #NintendoSwitch players when they drop into @PlayApex Season 8: Mayhem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EwZ7p3yg8y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 2, 2021

