Sony Hasn't Turned Away From Japan with PS5, Says Platinum Games

Sales for video game consoles and more specifically PlayStation consoles, in general, have been on the decline in Japan for the last generations. Sales for handhelds have remained strong and Nintendo has struck gold with its hybrid console, the Switch. The decline in sales for the PlayStation has lead to an image that Sony has moved its support from Japan to more of a focus on western markets.

Platinum Games' Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle have said Sony is not focused on one particular market and that the PlayStation brand is popular worldwide. Inaba admitted the console market in Japan is not what it used to be.

"To be honest, we don’t feel it that much, or at least I haven’t felt the impact of it myself yet," said Inaba. "That being said, I do understand that the console industry in Japan is not what it used to be and when that happens the priorities of these big console makers will change, and that makes perfect sense to me.

"I don’t know if this is an opinion that’s out there, and I don’t have any personal investment, but just because PlayStation is from Japan doesn’t mean it should focus on the Japanese market. I don’t feel that way. At the same time, I don’t think it’s American now either: I think it’s international and doesn’t really belong to any country. That’s how I feel as a developer.

"However, I understand from a user perspective that if we start seeing release schedules prioritizing the US over Japan, then that will be frustrating I’m sure. I’m not going to tell Japanese fans, 'that’s how it is, deal with it.'"

Hideki Kamiya added, "Maybe you’re aware that up until PS4 the default confirm button in Japan has always been circle, where as it was always X in the US. But for PS5, Sony has unified this and made X the default select button in Japan like the US.

"To me, this doesn’t feel like a Japan versus US thing – my pride isn’t hurt as a Japanese person – it’s just more that there are two camps who had two ways of doing things, and I think they’ve short-sightedly leaned one way. I don’t understand the reasoning behind that.

"To clarify, if it had been the opposite way around and they had made the world use circle for select, I think I would’ve felt the same way. It’s just a little bit of disrespect towards the gaming cultures that have existed for decades now as part of so many peoples’ lives. I feel like PS5 has disrupted that and I don’t know if it was meaningful to do that."

