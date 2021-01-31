Animal Crossing: New Horizons Retakes 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has retaken the top spot on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 30, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 12 percent.

Hitman 3 after debuting in first last week falls down to 11th as sales fell 68 percent week-on-week. This is a typical drop for the second week of a game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second place as sales slid 12 percent. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took third place as sales were up two percent. Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth as sales increased seven percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure Just Dance 2021 Super Mario 3D All-Stars FIFA 21

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

