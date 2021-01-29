Hitman 3 Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Hitman 3 has debuted in third place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 24, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up from second to first place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from third to second place. Grand Theft Auto V falls from first to fourth place, while Ghost Recon: Breakpoint re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 Hitman 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Assassin's Creed Valhalla EA Sports UFC 4 Apex Legends FIFA 21 The Crew 2

