PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Supply Issues Expected to Run Through First Half of 2021 - News

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November of last year and over three and a half months later the new consoles remain difficult to find as the supply remains low.

It is looking like the supply issues for the new consoles won't be changing until the second half of 2020. AMD CEO Lisa Su in an earnings call with investors said the supply of their parts will "see some tightness" through the first six months of this year, but capacity is expected to go up in the second half.

"When I look at the semiconductor environment in 2020 it was very strong," said Su during the earnings call and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle. "So, we saw a strong revenue ramp in our business as well as across some of our peers.

"It’s fair to say that the overall demand exceeded our planning and as a result, we did have some supply constraints as we ended the year. Those were primarily, I would say, in the PC market, the low end of the PC market, and in the gaming markets.

"That being said, I think we’re getting great support from our manufacturing partners. The industry does need to increase the overall capacity levels and so we do see some tightness through the first half of the year, but there is added capacity in the second half."

The PS5 has managed to sell an estimated 4.82 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.73 million units, according to VGChartz estimates through January 9.

