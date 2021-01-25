The Medium 'Overall Experience and Fun' the Same Between Xbox Series X and S Versions - News

Bloober Team will be launching its next game, The Medium, later this week for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

The Medium producer Jacek Zięba in an interview with VG24/7 said the "overall experience and fun" is pretty much the same between the Xbox Series X and S versions despite the difference in power.

"With each generation of consoles, they’re still closer and closer to the PC," said Zieba. "The structure and everything, so with new consoles and Xbox Series X and S, it was mostly a no brainer in a way, you know, like the engine is prepared for it and architecture is like normal, you know how this stuff works there, not like the PS3 or something. So no, it was a really pleasant experience, mostly."

"I even played the whole game on Series S like one week ago and I was blown away because I thought I played on Series X," Zieba added. "Somebody told me 'man, this is Series S.' What! Awesome, wonderful.

"Of course, you know, there will not be 4K because S does not support 4K, and of course it will maybe look different a little to Series X because X is twice as powerful, but the overall experience and fun from the game, it is the same. I own the Series S and I can’t wait to play in my home."

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

