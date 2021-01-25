Fortnite December Earnings Highest Since August 2020, According to Report - News

The battle royale title from Epic Games, Fortnite, continues to be a success for the company. The game earned the highest amount of revenue in December since August 2020, while the number of players were larger than any month since August 2019. This is according to a report from research firm SuperData.

A limited-time Marvel event at the beginning of December brought in a record 15.3 million concurrent players. This was followed by the release of cosmetic items from popular franchises. This included Star Wars, Halo, and The Walking Dead.

The Fortnite Champion Series 2021 will be starting in February with the first season and have a prize pool of $20 million.

