Microsoft Flight Simulator UK and Ireland World Update 3 Delayed

Asobo Studio announced in a blog post it has delayed the release of World Update 3 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The update is focused on the UK and Ireland and was delayed due to five new photogrammetry cities being created.

"We are hard at work hard on World Update 3 and it is looking great! This massive update contains new aerials, new DEM, over 70 POIs, 5 airports, two landing challenges, and will also introduce 5 brand-new photogrammetry cities for your enjoyment," reads the blog post.

"Unfortunately, these new cities are causing a slight delay… it’s a new process and data source for us and the tools have to be updated for these cities to integrate seamlessly into the sim.

"The Bing Maps team is working hard to make this happen and the data provider, Bluesky, is helping as well. We believe that the remaining issues will be resolved within a few days so we are targeting the release one week later than originally planned.

"We apologize about the delay, but are convinced that it will be worth the wait … and that a full 3D London is a critical element of this release. Thank you for your patience."

Check out new screenshots from the upcoming update below:

